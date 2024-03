Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has left the viewers hooked to their television screens with their intriguing storyline. While the story is primarily about the love triangle between Reeva, Ishaan, and Savi from the past few episodes, the storyline is focusing more on the new entrant Mukul mama's track. Apparently Mukul Mama molested Anvi when she was a child and till today doesn't leave any chance to be close to her. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Savi finally catches Mama ji red-handed as he misbehaves with Anvi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin similar tracks grab attention; are the makers copying each other?

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi is in the kitchen preparing a delicacy for Akka saheb and Rao Saheb. However, she is unable to prepare the meal as her hands still have slight itching due to the mehendi applied last night. Ishaan sees Savi's struggle and offers his help. Savi initially refuses but after much insistence, lets Ishaan help her. Ishaan and Savi share a lighthearted moment where Ishaan teaches Savi how to master the delicacy. Ishaan later thanks Savi for allowing him to cook. He then reveals that cooking is his first love and he has always enjoyed spending his time in the kitchen by cooking various delicacies. Savi states that once she leaves Bhosle House, he can restart cooking and follow his first love. Ishaan asks Savi why she always talks about leaving the house, to which Savi says that's the truth, that she will soon leave Bhosle House. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Reeva sees Savi and Ishaan cooking and gets a bit jealous about their bond. Rao Saheb sees Ishaan in the kitchen and blasts him for doing household chores, which are meant for women. Savi is taken aback by learning that Akka saheb has a regressive mentality that boys can't do household chores.

In the upcoming episodes, Savi finally caught Mama ji red handed as he misbehaves with Anvi. Upon seeing Savi, Mama ji leaves Anvi's room. Anvi then hugs Savi and began crying. Savi informs Ishaan about Mama ji's truth to which he refuses to believe her.

It would be interesting to see if Savi will be able to expose Mama ji's truth or will she create more problems for herself in the upcoming episodes.