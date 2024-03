Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial spoiler: Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show has been gaining a lot of attention with its perfect storyline and plot. The show's major highlight of the story is the love triangle between Reeva, Ishaan, and Savi. Well, the makers are adding major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes to keep the audience hooked to it. Currently, Akka Saheb's brother Mama ji has physically abused Anvi in her childhood. Savi who witnessed Anvi being frightened by Mama ji's presence is all set to fight for justice. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt reacts to the show's rising TRPs after Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma entered

In the upcoming episode, Savi reveals Mama ji's truth to Ishaan and the latter fumes with anger. He lashes out at her and does not support her. Ishaan initially refuses to believe Savi, but she explains everything to him.

Savi tells Ishaan not to trust her but at least confront Anvi and he decides to talk to her. Savi in front of the entire Bhosale family accuses Mamaji and reprimands him. Akka Saheb, Surekha and others lose their calm at Savi. Ishaan jumps in between and tells Akka Saheb that Savi has misunderstood. But, Surekha accuses Savi of being jealous of Reeva. Savi does not reply to her accusations and says that she feels sorry that the family members are not understanding the real problem.

What will happen next? Will Anvi reveal the truth in front of everyone? Will she support Savi and fight against Mama ji? Will Akka Saheb and Surekha believe Savi's claims?