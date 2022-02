Shafaq Naaz has earned a reputation as a noted TV actress with her performances in serials like Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She's currently seen in the role of Shruti on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has been widely loved by viewers. The Star Plus TV show has been doing well on the TRP charts for over a year now, with every little forthcoming development keenly looked forward to by viewers.