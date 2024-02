Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora made his television debut in 2006 with the horror show Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. Post that, he went on to star in a number of renowned television shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Tere Liye, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others, where he has always gained immense appreciation for his impeccable acting skills. The actor is currently essaying the character of Ishaan Bhosle in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In a recent exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, he reveals, after spending almost 18 years in the television industry, what is the one change he would like to see sooner in television. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Rao Saheb's evil plan to put an end to Savi's career; Nishi assaults his wife for going against Akka Saheb

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report week 6: Anu-Anuj's reunion track helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Jhanak gives tough competiton to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shakti Arora, while talking about the television industry, stated that although they have matured a bit when it comes to content, there's still a long way to go. The actor said, 'I have been part of the television industry for many years now. In terms of content, I believe we are somewhere there. I will not say that the content has been modernized a lot because we have to cater to the needs of the audience, as eventually, they are the ones who give us the TRPs, and based on their preference, we have to base our dramas. If they want to see regressive content, we will show them that; if they enjoy seeing progressive stories, we will offer that. I truly believe that very soon, a breakout will come in the television industry because after Covid, there has been a major shift in people's mindset where people have changed their mentality. I believe in the coming years, there will certainly be a lot of changes in television.' Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Shakti Arora feels Valentine's Day is a nightmare; wants to recreate THIS DDLJ scene with wife Neha Saxena

Trending Now

Check out this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

In the same interview, Shakti opened up about his journey with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor stated that post-leap, when he entered the show, he feared that maybe the audience would not accept the cast as the TRPs were a bit low. However, the audience accepted the new story and cast wholeheartedly, so much so that the show was on the number one spot for 11 weeks. He also stated that although now his show is number 2 behind Anupamaa, he is sure his show will soon grab the top spot again.