Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma have impressed everyone with their performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has a huge fan following. This is the second generation story of Ishaan and Savi. The audience has loved the story. The actors also keep sharing their BTS pictures and videos from the sets. The show also stars Sumit Singh, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Manasi Salvi, Vijhay Badlaani, Vaishalee Thakkar and others. Indraneel Bhattacharya and Manasi Salvi played Shakti Arora's on-screen parents. Ishaan has not been close to his mother Isha and father Shantanu. The story of Shantanu and Isha was quite interesting but the makers ended it without a proper closure. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Akka saheb raises her hand on Savi; Bhosle family's hypocrisy gets exposed

Shakti Arora gets emotional as Indraneel Bhattacharya quits GHKPM

Now, Indraneel also announced that he has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He shared the picture of a goodbye note handed over to him by the production house of the show, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. In the note, the production team thanked Indraneel for his work and wished him good luck. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Swati exposes Savi's job as a waitress; shocks Ishaan and Bhosale family

Indraneel shared the note and thanked his costars and said that it was good to work with them. Shakti Arora who played his on-screen son was emotional and said about this news. He asked fans to request the makers to bring his on-screen father back.

He wrote, "M sad.. will miss u .. my baba.. ..I want u back..can we some audience power here.. lets get him back.."

Take a look at Indraneel's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indraneel Bhattacharya (@aaryabhatta1400)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the attention. The show has been getting good TRPs. Ishaan and Savi are now married and the Bhosales are not happy with it. Akka Saheb is doing everything possible to throw Savi out. However, now she has been introduced as the daughter-in-law of the house.