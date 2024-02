Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma have impressed the audience with their performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They entered in the second generation story. The first generation had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sai and Pakhi. Now, we have Shakti, Bhavika and Sumit Singh as Ishaan, Savi and Reeva. The new story of the show is getting love and the TRPs of this show have been amazing. The show is giving a tough fight to Anupamaa. As per the latest story, Ishaan got married to Savi instead of Reeva. He feels he is responsible for Savi's family's death and hence promises Harini to marry Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora aka Ishaan reveals the one major change he wants in the TV industry; 'Soon, there will be a breakthrough' [Exclusive]

But Savi tells him that she will be with him only until Harini is back home from the hospital. But Reeva and the Bhosale family are upset with him for marrying Savi. They do not accept this marriage and Savi. However, Ishaan is carrying out his responsibilities well and is doing his husband duties. Also Read - TRP Report week 6: Anu-Anuj's reunion track helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Jhanak gives tough competiton to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

He is keeping his distance from Reeva and has made her understand that he is Savi's husband now. Reeva does feel hurt and insecure but she is unable to do anything.

Ishaan and Savi's cute Valentine's Day scenes

Amidst all this, we get to see some amazing moments between Ishaan and Savi. Their cute romance has won hearts. The latest episode where they are in their bedroom listening to radio has grabbed attention. The RJ speaks about Valentine's day and Ishaan immediately gives the new phone he has brought for Savi.

Fans call it the cutest Valentine's day celebration and have loved the scene between them. Poeple found it very beautiful. A user on social media wrote, "V-Day announcement on radio. Them hearing it together ..Ishan gifting her new phone just after the clock hits 12 and Savi accepting it without a blink! The whole sequence was so beautiful #Ishvi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ShaktiArora #BhavikaSharma"

V-Day announcement on radio❤️Them hearing it together ..Ishan gifting her new phone just after the clock hits 12 and Savi accepting it without a blink! The whole sequence was so beautiful??#Ishvi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ShaktiArora #BhavikaSharma pic.twitter.com/qXAZRL9fkT — ?????? ?? ???? ????? ? (@tanuonthisside) February 16, 2024

Another user wrote, "This radio part?? and ishu's nervousness..@shaktiarora hoe are you so casual in expressing all types of emotions??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin"

This radio part?? and ishu's nervousness..??❤️@shaktiarora hoe are you so casual in expressing all types of emotions?????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/EcCaNLYGqB — Hajira? (@Hajira_2621) February 16, 2024

Aaj din hai pyaar jataane ka, apne karibiyo ko pyaar bhare tohfe dene ka and immediately Ishaan looked at Savi ??

Ishu tum mano ya na but tumhara irada valentine day gift dene ka hi tha ??? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nitzz_23 (@SC_kii_nitz_) February 16, 2024

Finally new phone mila, vese dekha jaye to e valentine day gift hua na #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/rMNPloxPDp — manisha (@Manisha8814) February 16, 2024

Hello Kitty phone lol ??? Ishaan lol he was so excited to give the phone to Savi not knowing he end up with it PMSL ? #IshVi • #SaviChavan • #IshaanBhosle •#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/bwn8ajT8qQ — ? Naz ?Searching for the rainbow ? (@Naz_K_21) February 16, 2024

Ishaan brought pink phone for savi with cartoon cover. ?? The way savi said pasand aya, mere hosh udh gye. Iske saath do hairband kyu ni laye, chotiyan bna ke chaiya chaiya pe naachti. ??? pic.twitter.com/Qz1nEErvOW #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #IshVi — ?????? (@thesweet_soul) February 16, 2024

I thought ghum cvs won’t even show Valentine’s Day related some scene. Reception bhi kahan de rhe. But dikha diye. Ishaan brought a gift for his wife savi, Valentine’s Day hi choose kiye. Kya timings thi. ? pic.twitter.com/FOqPYKJrfG #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #IshVi — ?????? (@thesweet_soul) February 16, 2024

Valentine's gift?

They are so chaotic ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/pBXdJPaNQj — S H I V I? (@BengaliGir27847) February 16, 2024

Well, Ishaan and Savi are actually too cute to hande! And we are loving these #IshVi scenes.