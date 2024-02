Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show featuring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has successfully captured the hearts of the audience with its engaging storyline and drama. The on-screen chemistry and love story of Ishaan and Savi stand out as the main attraction of the show. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, portraying Savi and Ishaan, share a strong on-screen bond, contrary to their characters in the series. Bhavika has consistently praised Shakti for being a supportive co-star. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Shakti Arora further discusses his off-screen camaraderie with co-star Bhavika Sharma. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Suraj Sonik talks about the show getting trolled due to similar storyline as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora on his off-screen camaraderie with Bhavika Sharma aka Savi

In the past, we have witnessed how issues between leading actors can cause extreme problems for the makers of television shows, leading to disruptions such as halting shoots or actors refusing to work with each other. However, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are fortunate as the leading actors of their show, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, share an extremely fond and positive off-screen bond. When asked about their camaraderie, Shakti mentioned, "Off-screen, Bhavika and I share a great bond. We have a lot of fun behind the scenes. Even during serious scenes, there's a lot of fun banter between us, and then suddenly, we switch to our characters once the camera is on. Our strong off-screen bond also reflects on-screen when we perform the scenes."