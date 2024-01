Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the attention. The show has been getting amazing numbers on TRP charts. As per the latest episodes, Savi has lost all her family members and Ishaan feels he is responsible for this. The bomb blast in Savi's house happened because Ishaan got saved. Hence, he feels guilty and is doing everything to support Savi. He is about to get married to Reva but he has kept the marriage away to support Savi and her sister, Harini who is in the hospital. Harini is fighting for life and we saw the return of her husband, Kiran. Kiran tells her that he is back but not to save her. He says that he plans to kill her and then fulfill his desires with her sister, Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reacts to similarities between his show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says 'I've put on blinders'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Raj Anadkat but THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor to play Abhir?

Ishaan marries Savi

Harini worries for Savi and hence decides to meet Ishaan. She asks Ishaan to marry her sister and save her from Kiran. She asks Ishaan to protect Savi by marrying her. Ishaan fulfills Harini's last wish and marries Savi in a temple while Reva is unaware of it. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

Trending Now

Ishaan was supposed to marry Reva in two days but is now married to Savi. Many have called it illogical as Ishaan marries Savi just because he was guilty and leaves the love of his life forever. Now, speaking to Etimes, Shakti Arora has reacted to it.

Shakti Arora reacts to the current track of GHKPM being called illogical

He said that this does not happen in cities but in small towns where the boy gets married to the girl because he feels obligated to the girl's family. He said that five out of the entire population do this but TV is not always about real life. He added that people love watching the leading couple uniting on the screen and many want Ishaan and Savi to get married which is why this track has worked.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Shakti Arora added that initially he was not sure if people would accept the track but sometimes it is ok to surrender to the creative team. He is happy that his character Ishaan has connected well with the audience and in TV shows, web shows and films things are not always logical.