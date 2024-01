Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been loved by the audience. Both the shows are getting all love and the TRPs have been quite amazing. However, many of the fans have been noticing similarities between the tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The new story looked similar to the love triangle of the first generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Now, the latest story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also looks same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Raj Anadkat but THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor to play Abhir?

Similar tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we have seen how Akshara saves Armaan's life and takes the gunshot on herself. Akshara asks Armaan to promise to marry Abhira and take responsibility as Abhira has nobody in her life. However, Armaan is in love with Ruhi and wanted to marry her. Similarly in the recent episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi losing her entire family because of Ishaan's unintentional mistake while her sister, Harini is in the hospital. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Harini makes Ishaan promise that he will marry Savi; how will Reva react?

The doctors have said that it is difficult to save Harini. Harini gains consciousness and asks Savi to call Ishaan. Ishaan comes there and speaks to Harini. He tells her that he feels guilty that Savi is all alone because of his mistake. He says that he would have given up his life if he knew that this will happen.

Harini asks him if he feels guilty, he should make up for it. She asks him to promise her to look after Savi and marry her. Ishaan gets shocked hearing that as he loves Reva and is going to marry her soon.

Shakti Arora reacts to the similarities between his show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma play Ishaan and Savi in the show. Shakti spoke to Pinkvilla about the similar tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said it is a creative call and actors have nothing to say in it.

He added, "I've put on blinders and followed what's being asked to do. Mujhe duniya se khaas lena dena nahi hai." He said that he gives his time and effort to performance only.