Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now. The three of them have replaced Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma who previously played the leads on the TOP show. Shakti plays Ishaan to Bhavika and Sumit's Savi and. Reeva. The show has just begun and fans are catching up on it slowly and gradually. And now Shakti has made some interesting revelations about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which will leave his fans and the fans of the show shocked.

Shakti Arora was offered the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Shakti Arora made a shocking revelation. He shares that he was offered the role of Virat Chavan earlier. However, for some reason, Shakti could not take up the offer. And thereafter, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became a huge hit. And the actor admits that it upset him. He also started having FOMO but when he saw Neil Bhatt as Virat, he was happy. Shakti Arora gushes that Neil deserved that show and adds that he met his life partner during the filming of the same. And hence, Neil should have done it. The actor adds in jest that now he took up the offer as he did not want to have another FOMO.

In another interview many moons ago, Shakti revealed that he was in talks with the producer Rajesh Ram Singh for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But things did not materialise.

Shakti Arora under the pressure of maintaining TRPs

Shakti Arora was also asked about the pressure of maintaining TRPs since Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been maintaining its spot in the top 2 on the TRP list. Shakti admits to having pressure during the takeover. The actor aims at taking the show up the charts and it can't go down. "We can't afford to let it go down. So it is a huge responsibility on our shoulders to win the audiences' hearts and touch new heights."

Watch the promo video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora)

Shakti Arora plays Ishaan, who is heading the Bhosale Institute wherein Bhavika Sharma aka Savi and Sumit Singh's Reeva. He has his own demons as well. Shakti was previously seen in Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. The actor has a huge fan base in the industry and is known to boost the TRPs of shows that he takes up and leads. How are you liking Shakti in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.