Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The television show starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has successfully captivated the audience's heart with its interesting storyline. While the show is performing extremely well in terms of TRP, two prominent actors have quit the show, or let's say the makers have decided to end their track abruptly. After Indraneel Bhattacharya, who played Ishaan's father Shantanu, made his exit from the show, now Manasi Salvi, who essays the character of Isha, has also quit the show. It seems Shakti Arora is extremely close to his on-screen parents. Hence, after pleading with fans to request Indraneel Bhattacharya to come back on the show, he has now posted a heartwarming message for on-screen mother Manasi Salvi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Manasi Salvi aka Isha's track ends abruptly in the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anu-Anuj's separation helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Armaan-Abhira's closeness gets good numbers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shakti Arora shares a heartwarming post for on-screen mother Manasi Salvi

One of the major highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was the troubled yet lovable relationship between Ishaan and his mother. Although Ishaan used to often show his hatred towards his mother, time and again his hidden love was also quite evident. Now, actor Shakti Arora, who has performed some highly emotional scenes with Manasi Salvi on screen, posted a heartwarming picture featuring him and Manasi. He captioned the picture as 'I am gonna miss you' and posted crying emojis. Check out the image below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan meets with a tragic accident; will Savi be blamed for his misfortune?

Trending Now

Ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are extremely surprised by the maker's decision to end Shantanu and Isha's track. Shantanu and Isha's characters were written very well and were fan favourites. In fact, what exactly happened with Isha, that she had to leave her husband, Ishaan, and Bhosle house, was one of the main storylines of the show when the new season was introduced. It seems the makers are no longer interested in exploring the story of Shantanu and Isha as they have planned something extremely different when it comes to the storyline.

As per recent reports, the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a 360-degree turn as Ishaan, who met with a tragic accident, may soon lose his eyesight. It is also stated that a new phase of Sai and Ishaan's love story is going to start soon.