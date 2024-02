Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is television's most love show right now. It is getting all the love for its interesting storyline. Currently, the second generation story of the show is going on. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the lead roles. Shakti Arora plays the role of Ishaan Bhosale in the show. He has been praised and appreciated for his performance in the TV show. The actor has been brilliant not just in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but even in other shows like Kundali Bhagya, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and more. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Aishwarya Sharma cheers on Neil Bhatt as he wins Best Actor for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin [Watch]

He is one of the most loved actors of the TV industry now. However, Shakti revealed that his grand father never believed that he can act. Shakti was speaking to Bombay Times about nepotism in the television industry. He shared that there is nothing like that in the industry.

Shakti Arora talks about nepotism in TV industry

Shakti is the grandson of actor-producer-director Chandrashekhar. His grandfather has acted in movies like Kati Patang, Ramayan, Burning Train and more. He has also produced many movies. Shakti's father Naresh Kumar Arora worked in CINTAA.

However, Shakti said that all this background never helped him. He said he did not get any opportunity because of his grandfather and when he told his grandfather that he wants to act, his grandfather told him to do MBA and get a job.

Shakti's grandfather told him he could not act

His grandfather told him that he is not worth acting and he can never act. Shakti felt this was a slap on his face as being from a family from the industry, he was not promoted. He had other relatives from the industry and they did try for him but it didn't work.

Hence, he carved his own path and did not use the name of his family. He said he started from the scratch by doing one day one role, body doubles and other small roles. However, when he did his first show as the lead, his grandfather told him that he is a natural actor.

He added, "He made me meet the biggest producers like Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai. But he never recommended me to anyone."