Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer has viewers glued to their television screens with its intriguing storyline, captivating the audience's hearts. Recently, the show was in the news as two of the prominent actors left the show. Indraneel Bhattacharya, who essays the role of Shantanu, Ishaan's father, made his exit from the show. Later, Manasi Salvi, who portrayed the character of Isha, Ishaan's mother, bid adieu to the show. While rumours are rife that the makers decided to end the track of both the characters abruptly, recent reports have revealed the real reason why the makers took a sudden decision to axe Isha's character. Also Read - Amid Naagin 7 delay, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh and Kanika Mann approached for Ekta Kapoor's new show

Shakti Arora's co-star Manasi Salvi aka Isha's track ended abruptly due to THIS reason

Manasi Salvi's character Isha's track was one of the most interesting storylines. The makers were yet to explore why Isha left the Bhosle house, her husband, and her child for her career. Was she selfish, or was she a victim of Akka Saheb's plan? While fans were excited and waiting with anticipation for the above track to be explored, the makers gave them a big surprise when it was recently revealed that Isha's character will no longer be seen in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Savi apologises to Reeva; bashes Ishaan for treating her like a punching bag

As per recent reports, the reason makers decided to end Isha's track was because they wanted the story to entirely focus on Akka Saheb's character. While makers were keen to take the story ahead with Isha's point of view, they eventually decided that Akka Saheb would be Ishaan's mother, and that's how the story would move ahead. As the story will focus on Akka Saheb as Ishaan's mother, it left no room for Isha's character, and hence the makers took the decision of axing Isha's character.

While the makers know best what works for their show, ardent fans firmly believe that makers should have kept Isha and Shantanu's characters as it could have given them ample scope to experiment with their story.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Reeva has left the Bhosle house. Differences between Ishaan and Savi are not letting things slow down.