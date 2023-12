Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is leading the TRP charts. The show is getting love from the audience and it has left behind Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. Anupamaa was always on the top of the TRP charts but now has gone done. People did not like Samar's death track and since then the downfall started. However, it is a golden period of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show currently has Ishaan and Savi's story. Reva has also entered and the triangle is working well. The actors are enjoying the amazing TRP numbers and now Indraneel Bhattacharya has reacted to the amazing TRPs. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens say their respect for Ayesha Singh has grown after watching Aishwarya Sharma’s nasty fight with Ankita Lokhande

Indraneel Bhattacharya speaks about GHKPM's TRPs

Speaking to TellyChakkar, he spoke about why Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin could overpower Anupamaa. He said that they are connecting with the audience and probably that is why they are doing extremely well in terms of TRPs. He further said that every family has their tradition and their family in the show is orthodox. However, orthodox people give a reflection of life.

Earlier, Bhavika Sharma aka Savi had reacted to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin overtaking Anupamaa. Speaking to Telly Masala, Bhavika had said that the journey was a bit difficult and they had never thought of reaching the number one position. She added that they worked hard and the results are in front of everyone. She also thanked the audience for their support.

She also thanked the audience for their support. This is a big story in TV news.

Currently, we are seeing the second generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh played the lead roles before Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show is all set to take a big leap. Anupamaa will reach America for work and Anuj will also be staying there with Choti Anu.