Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has successfully captivated the audience's hearts. While fans have loved Ishaan and Savi as characters, they have equally admired the actors in real life. Shakti Arora, especially, has been time and again appreciated by the ardent fans of GHKPM. Recently, the actor was taken aback by a sweet surprise when a fan published a book dedicated to him. Check out the video below.

GHKPM: Shakti Arora's UPSC student fan publishes a book dedicated to him

In the video below, you can see how a fan has shared a detailed video of a book available online. The book is titled 'Shakti Arora: The Guiding Light, Volume 1.' It has apparently been written and published by a fan of Shakti Arora who is a UPSC student. The book will be available on Amazon from March 16, 2024. The book is said to have secrets to successful paths. Check out the video below.

The video immediately grabbed Shakti's attention, who was taken aback by the sweet surprise and dropped an adorable reaction below. He also reshared the video on his respective social media handle. Check out the actor's reaction below.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, currently, ardent fans of the show are highly miffed with the ongoing track. Viewers are not liking how Ishaan is continuously favouring Reeva over Savi. Fans think that more than IshVi, makers are showing keen interest in exploring Reeva and Ishaan's relationship. Some fandoms have also stated that makers have written Ishaan and Reeva's scenes more beautifully in the recent episodes than that of Ishaan and Savi.

It would be interesting to see if the makers will adhere to fans' requests and finally start the love story of Ishaan and Savi.