Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken a generation leap. The story is now focused on the daughter of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh), Savi Chavan played by Bhavika Sharma. She is shown as a college student who wants to be an IAS officer. The new male lead is Shakti Arora. He plays the part of Ishaan. It seems the character has some deep issues with his mother. Beautiful actress Manasi Salve is playing the role of his mother. Ishaan Bhonsle is also the dean of the college where Savi is studying. Does this remind you of anything? Well, fans of the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani are trolling the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for copying the track.

The funny part is that the first season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was an adaptation of the Bengali show Kusum Dola. On the other hand, SAAKK was a remake of the Bengali show Mohor. Now, if the current track of Ghum is inspired by SAAKK then it is a case of rehashing the same content time and again. Fans of SAAKK are trolling the channel as they did not get a new season of the show. Though it was not a huge hit on the TRP charts, SAAKK fans adored Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha together. They did many trends asking for a new season or a show with these two actors as lead.

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "Ghum S1 is copy of Kusum Dola Saakk is copy of Mohor But these shows fans crying in tweets that Ghum S2 is copying their iconic shows. So only your shows have the liberty to copy, other shows should write their own story?" while another person told the channel that this was a very cheap thing to do. Take a look at some of the tweets...

such a cheap stunt for publicity ...shame on the serial and production house ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #shauryaauranokhikikahani — Somya ✨ (@shakhi_dk) July 5, 2023

This is too too much ...how can you copy the exact show ... if u don't have content then stop the siral...atleast don't copy ??how can u steep so low ...no show can take the place of saakk... so stop using saakk content for trp...??#StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/xCr42CGB5S — Somya ✨ (@shakhi_dk) July 5, 2023

Story reminds me of #shaak

Professor, mom left, father with joint family..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Pree (??) (@mywayorhighway8) July 5, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is again showing a love triangle. Ishaan who is in love with Reeva but ends up marrying Savi to save her from forced marriage. It is Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) who is behind Savi to get married on the show.