Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show is witnessing some major twists and turns in the current plot. The show witnessed a leap and fans got to see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) are separated. Virat was under the impression that Sai has passed away after the accident and he marries Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). But Sai is alive and recently she comes face-to-face with Virat. Now, the big twist is that Pakhi has asked Sai to return to Chavan niwas. What is the reason behind it? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karishma Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi and more give Bigg Boss 16 a skip, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to not go off-air and more

Is Pakhi's character coming to an end?

Well, a report in Zee News is to be believed, a shocking twist is headed toward fans. The twist is that Pakhi may die. She is allegedly suffering from a serious disease because of which she may be no more. That is the reason why she wants Sai to re-enter Virat's life so that they can be one happy family again. She has already asked Sai to return to the Chavan Niwas. Sai has not given her answer as yet. Well, there were reports in entertainment news suggesting that the show will go off air soon. It was being reported that Pakhi will die and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will end. But we exclusively told you that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going nowhere. A spokesperson for the show rubbished the rumours and called the reports of show going off air false. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt starrer to go off air? Find out [Exclusive]

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gum_hai_kisi_ka_pyar_mein_1 (@gum_hai_kisi_ka_pyar_mein_1)

Will Sai return to Chavan Niwas?

On the other hand, there are reports suggesting that Pakhi wants Sai to return to Chavan Niwas but not alone. She wants her to come to Savi and Jagtap. It appears that high voltage drama is soon going to unfold in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Virat is already angry with Sai for hiding the truth. Will they fall in love again? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans move on from SaiRat? Fall in love with Jagtap's bond with Sai after seeing him repent [View Tweets]