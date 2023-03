In the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) filing a case against Sai (Ayesha Singh). In it, she clearly states that Sai removed her uterus without informing her and did so with evil intentions. Pulkit and the rest of the Chavan family are shocked when they learn about Pakhi's deeds. Virat (Neil Bhatt) confronts Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and asks why she did she file such a case against Sai. Pakhi has stated unequivocally that if she gives her name, fame, husband, and child, she will withdraw her case. She puts forth a condition that Sai leave Vinu (Tanmay Rishi) and Virat as well as Nagpur. Dr Satya (Harshad Arora), on the other hand, is assigned Sai's case. He gets a call from his senior who informs him about the negligence case filed against Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens wonder why Sherni Sai Joshi did not fight back with Pakhi after her wrongful accusations [View Tweets]

Pakhi files medical negligence and a criminal case against Sai

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Dr Satya investigating the case of Sai. Ayesha Singh aka Sai is shocked to learn that Dr Satya will be leading the investigation of her case. At the same time, Virat comes there and tries to help Sai stating that Sai is not at fault and neither is Pulkit. Dr Satya asks Virat (Neil Bhatt) to stay away from the case because Sai is his ex-wife. He further asks Sai if she was unaware that the profession does not permit doctors to operate on a family member. Sai and Pulkit are concerned when their medical license is threatened. It seems Satya (Harshad Arora) being involved in the case will help in forming a connection between him and Sai which the viewers are hoping for.

Sai to counterattack Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Now as per the latest buzz in Entertainment News, it is said that Sai will go to court and declare unequivocally that Virat is still her husband. As is known that second marriages are not permitted while the first wife still lives (without divorce), Pakhi will be cornered completely. It looks like Pakhi's game will be over, Will Sherni Sai get back in action once again? It seems Sai will give an ultimatum to Pakhi telling her that she will drop the cast against her if Pakhi drops her case.

Will Sai be able to save her career?