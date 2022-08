Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat Chavan, Sayi Joshi and Pakhi 'Patralekha' in the show, respectively. Ever since Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began airing, it has been a TRP topper, maintaining its position in the top 5. However, the show has had its fair share of controversies, ups and downs in the last couple of months. And now, major twists are going to be introduced to keep the audience hooked on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aria Sakaria, Aarambh Tehran and Tanmay Rishi's names have surfaced as new entrants in the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Chahat Khanna-Urfi Javed’s NASTY fight, Aishwarya Sharma recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue, Nakkul Mehta in Bigg Boss 16 and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to take a 5 year leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines every day in the entertainment news. Well, leaps are in trend and it works best when the makers want to boost the TRPs of the show. And guess that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers are not that move as well. As per the latest reports in an online entertainment portal, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show will be seen taking a leap of 5 years and it will change the lives of Virat, Sayi and Pakhi. Also Read - 3 Idiots in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aashiqui 2 in Kumkum Bhagya and more TV shows who BLATANTLY copied scenes from Bollywood films to boost TRPs

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Virat to bring home Pakhi

As y'all know, after Virat delivers the child, Sayi learns that Pakhi's pregnancy was illegal. It had many complications. And hence, she will take a stern step to punish her. Well, till the time, Pakhi had her child in her womb, Sayi was helpless. She let go of a lot of things. Pakhi even threatened to not give her the baby. But Sayi will not be quiet now. She will get Pakhi arrested for the illegal pregnancy. Virat will try to stop Sayi but she would be adamant even threatening Virat to take away their baby boy. However, it seems Virat will indeed bring Pakhi home! Yep, you read that right. The latest reports state that Virat will bring Pakhi back and it will add to more twists in the show. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly-Alpana and more on-screen TV enemies who are friends in real

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming: Sayi to welcome a daughter

If the latest reports are anything to go by, there will be two new entrants in Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer. Two kids will soon enter the show, one of them will be a son that Pakhi delivered and the other, a daughter, Sayi and Virat's daughter which she will deliver after leaving the Chavan Niwas. The latest buzz states that Sayi will learn that she is actually pregnant after her separation from Virat. Aria Sakaria is entering the show as Sayi and Virat's daughter, state reports. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Names of Tanmay Rishi and Aarambh Tehran have surfaced as their son. Tanmay and Aarambh have both played Kairav in .