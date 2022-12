In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi and Virat have gone on a mini honeymoon. The two are giving their relationship another chance and are trying to sort out their issues. While Sai goes out for a walk with her kids - Vinayak and Savi. The makers will be coming up with interesting twists and turn in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin UPCOMING BIG TWIST: Virat to learn Vinayak's truth; tragedy befalls Pakhi

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat meets a couple and gets to know about his son Vinayak. He gets to know that Sai is the mother of Vinayak, and he ignores Pakhi. Virat thinks about the entire situation while Pakhi tries to talk to him. Pakhi gets to know that Virat is not listening to her and falls asleep. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Niti Taylor and more TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Meanwhile, Sai meets a lady who appreciates her paintings. Sai gets surprised to see the picture and decides to talk to the woman. Virat will reach the room of the couple with whom he talks about Sai and Vinayak. Virat has a few questions related to the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma hails Priyanka Chopra for her take on haters; calls her 'Savage' [Watch Video]

Virat misses Sai on his honeymoon with Pakhi. Netizens get angry and call Virat 'toxic'. One userw rote, 'I know the show will get their TRP for all the rubbish drama they are showing, but for me, I'm done with SaiRat at least now...

May be I will watch show regularly or not but for sure I won't watch this for #SaiRat now..

They actually ruined them', while another one said, 'Till today I haven't said Virat is giving hopes to Pakhi but yes, after planning this trip and allowing her to be close to him, he is obviously giving her hopes & then he will cry again..

There is limit for everything & he has crossed it beyond level..'

Till today I haven't said Virat is giving hopes to Pakhi but yes, after planning this trip and allowing her to be close to him, he is obviously giving her hopes & then he will cry again..

There is limit for everything & he has crossed it beyond level..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sampada (@Happy_Soul_Sam) December 26, 2022

is also a kind of cheating.. I tried every possible way to understand his character but this is beyond my imagination..

Virat is comfortable or not is not even a question but he himself booked romantic trip with her is not acceptable at least for me..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sampada (@Happy_Soul_Sam) December 26, 2022