In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat gets to know that Savi is his and Sai's daughter. He decides to keep Savi at Chavan house. Virat decides to adopt Savi as his daughter. Savi gets happy listening to Virat's decision. Virat and Sai get a picture clicked along with Savi as a family. Pakhi sees them together and loses her mind.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat will soon make a big announcement in front of the family members. He decides to get Savi to his house. Bhavani stands against his decision and protests against it. Pakhi agrees with Virat's decision. Virat forgets about Pakhi and Vinayak in front of Savi. Due to this, Pakhi loses her calm and gets into her old form. Virat will try talking to Pakhi. Virat will then insult her and she gets to know that he does not consider anyone in front of Savi.

On the other hand, Virat will go against everyone to get back his daughter Savi home. The family members will organize a house warming ceremony for Savi. Sai will also enter the house. What will happen next?