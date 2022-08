In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the maker have finally ended the surrogacy track after getting massively trolled for their storyline and plot. Netizens have seen how Sai takes care of Pakhi after she delivers her baby. On the other hand, Pakhi shows an attitude towards Sai and the latter understands the situation. A high voltage twist will be witnessed by the fans of the show that will leave them hooked to the plot. Also Read - Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THESE 5 TV shows took a 5-year leap to boost sinking TRPs

Sai to take away Pakhi's baby

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will take away Pakhi's child from her. Pakhi will not be able to tolerate this and will try to kill herself by hanging on the fan. Meanwhile, Virat will come at the right time and will save Pakhi. On the other hand, the entire Chavan family will be upset with Sai after seeing Pakhi's terrible condition. Bhavani will decide that Pakhi will take care of her child. Sai gets serious about hearing this. Virat will support Bhavani and Pakhi. Sai will understand that Pakhi has played a trick to get Vinayak back. Pakhi will seek help. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING twists: Virat to bring home Pakhi; Sayi to leave Chavan Niwas and deliver a baby girl?

Sai will call the police

Soon, Sai will call the cops and will accuse Pakhi has forcibly given birth to Virat's child. Sai will even reveal that Pakhi has cheated on her and cops will arrest her. Virat will get angry at Sai. Soon, Sai will decide to leave Chavan house. What will happen next? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Chahat Khanna-Urfi Javed’s NASTY fight, Aishwarya Sharma recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue, Nakkul Mehta in Bigg Boss 16 and more