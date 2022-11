​Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke is on cloud nine. He has made his Bollywood debut with Drishyam 2. The Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna film has made over Rs 65 crores at the global box office in the first weekend. On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he plays the role of Jagtap Maane. Fans have appreciated his acting on the TV show. There are many who want Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Jagtap to be married on the show.

We asked him if Jagtap and Sai will ever end up getting married on the show? This is what he said. He commented on the future of Sai and Jagtap on the show. He said, "The love for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on another level. You never know, Sai and Jagtap can be married. You never know. Right now, Jagtap has embraced the bond of friendship. He has love for her but there are no expectations. In the future, anything can happen. That is the beauty of a story. It is not necessary if they end up getting up married. He has said that he does not want to force her to love him. But anything can happen after three weeks in a daily soap."

He is thrilled that the show is on the top spot. "Working with Ayesha Singh and the team has been a great experience. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have told me that they are watching the show for Jagtap. There is mad love for Ayesha," he said. He further told us, "This is the beauty of Indian TV. Fans are so emotionally invested that they always want best for us."

Siddharth Bodke said that working on a TV character is similar to doing a film workshop. "You live a character for months. The character gets ingrained in your subconscious. I just love acting. The length of a role or medium is immaterial," he said.

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be happy to know that Siddharth Bodke has eyes set on doing more Bollywood movies and web series. "That is my target for now," he said. He also said that he is open to reality TV.