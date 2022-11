Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are thrilled to see actor Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap in Drishyam 2. He is playing the role of David Braganza who plays a very crucial role in the story. Talking to Bollywood Life, Siddharth Bodke said, "So, a year back after the pandemic I got a call from Vicky Sidana's casting agency. I went there and auditioned for a couple of roles. I first auditioned for the role of the shadow cop but later they told me to audition for one more role. Later, they said you are better in that role, which happens to be more interesting. This is how I got the role in Drishyam 2, by auditioning." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani plans secret DNA test for Savi; Ayesha Singh fans urge makers to bring back fierce Sai

Siddharth Bodke said this is special as this is his Bollywood debut. It is his first Hindi movie. Plus, it is Drishyam with its own legacy and goodwill. "My excitement is double. To be honest, I did not watch the original Drishyam when it came out in 2015," he tell us. He says his friend who was a huge fan of the film made him watch it a month before he gave the audition for Drishyam 2. He says the friend was a huge fan and had seen the film ten times.

Siddharth Bodke has some key scenes with Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in the movie. He says he was not nervous but excited beyond measure. He told us, "Tabu Ma'am, Akshaye Khanna or Ajay Devgn are legends in their field. I was excited to do scenes with them. The reason they are legends is because of their perspective towards their craft. When you work with them in a scene, you will see that they're very collaborative. When they're performing, they are very collaborative."

Siddharth Bodke said that he would watch their close-ups just to see how amazing they were. "I feel very lucky. I am also overwhelmed with the love shown by the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fandom. They have been tagging me saying that they are going to watch me in Drishyam 2," he says.