Siddharth Bodke plays the role of Jagtap in the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It was a negative role, but after the leap, his character has turned into a positive one. Jagtap is a friend of Sai now and supports her a lot. He also shares a great bond with her daughter Savi. Fans of the show also like the chemistry between Sai and Jagtap, but even off-screen Siddharth and Ayesha Singh share a great bond, and we get to see through their social media posts.

Siddharth has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news, and recently he spoke to India Forums about his bond with Ayesha. He said, "Ayesha and I started off the show at the same time. We shared screen space when the show just began and that thought is always there and there's some sort of comfort and soft-corner with each other."

He further stated that the camaraderie between Sai-Jagtap was quite different earlier and there was a lot of angst and anger, but now, they are like friends.

Ayesha had recently played a prank on Siddarth and the actor reveals that it wasn’t the first time she pranked him; earlier also he had fallen for her pranks. But now, Siddharth is ready to take his revenge and is planning to prank Ayesha royally. The actor stated that she has given Ayesha an open challenge and that she will be pranked by him soon.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, currently, the track focuses on the Chavan family coming to know about Sai being alive. Pakhi wants Sai to do treatment of Vinayak, but the Chavan family and Virat don’t want Sai back in their life. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what’s going to happen next and what new twists and turns they will get to see in the show.