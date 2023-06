Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It has been grabbing headlines for various reasons of late. Be it for the cast quitting the TV show, to cast unfollowing each other on social media or even if two of the cast mates have found love in each other. Well, the last one is about Sneha Bhawsar and Vihaan V Verma, who play the husband and wife duo, Karishma Chavan and Mohit Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sneha has now clarified the relationship rumours with her co-star. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya to sacrifice his love to see Sai and Virat together?

Sneha Bhaswar reacts to relationship rumours with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Vihaan Verma

Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma Chavan slammed the entertainment news portal for the relationship report with Vihaan Verma. The actress called the rumours fake and revealed how her family is also affected by the rumours. The actress says that she understands that they play a couple on-screen and fans often link them together given their off-screen bond. Sneha Bhawsar shares that she belongs to a conservative family and these things affect them a lot. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]

"They just wrote this and it affected me and my family a lot. I belong to a conservative family when such rumours reach my family that are not true it obviously affects them," Sneha tells ETimes. Sneha aka Karishma shares that even her school friends and others have been constantly calling her up and she has been clarifying the news to everyone. The actress wishes that the publication understands that writing such rumours affects their personal lives too. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai-Virat join hands to reunite Vijendra and Amba; Sairat love story to end as they die while on mission

Watch Sneha and Vihaan's goody reel video here:

Sneha Bhawsar on friendship with Vihaan Verma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The actress shares that she and Vihaan are quite comfortable with each other and hence they would post pictures and reels with each other. But now, with these rumours, their pure friendship is being questioned by everyone. Sneha admits that they are like Tom and Jerry on the sets and keep having fun together. The actress shares that the rumours affected them both and their bond too. Sneha claims that they both keep thinking about who else would have read the article. She further clarifies, "We are great friends and nothing beyond that."