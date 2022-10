Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched telly shows in India. The serial showcases the love triangle between the lead cast Sai, Virat and Pakhi. A while ago we already knew that Shruti aka Shafaq Naaz played had told Virat that she is in love with him. Virat's friend was Sada aka Vineet Kumar Choudhary who turned out to be a terrorist. He was killed by Virat. Shruti, on the other hand, was Sada's wife and was expecting a baby. Now it looks like fans of the show in South Africa are upset with Shruti's track. They have been sympathizing with Sai aka Ayesha Singh.

For the unversed, when Sada had asked Virat to take care of Shruti, he pretended to be her husband at the hospital. Sai was unaware of the situation as Virat did not inform any of his family members about the same. There has been a section of users on social media who feel that Sai deserves better and is totally shown as a victim. They feel that her character is always heartbroken and that a petition needs to be filed so that rubbish is not shown on the show. They also feel that Sai is just having a supporting role. This is a pretty big thing in entertainment and tv news.

Watch Twitterati slamming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show.

Here in South Africa we are currently on the Shruti trap and we are already fed up #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/olXJCh396x — ??Mitchelle Makgamatha ?? (@LesetsaZA) October 20, 2022

Fans of Sai and Virat fondly call them Sairat. They have been upset previously with the makers of the show. This is because Sai is always shown as a traumatic victim and bears the brunt alone; while Pakhi wins over goodness with her tactics. Talking about Ayesha the character of Sai from the show is loved by all. She is a woman who has her own mind, is fierce and not co-dependent on Virat. Ayesha is one of the top telly stars in the industry as of now.