Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show have a huge fan following online. The latest track features Sai and Virat's separation. That's not it, along with Sai, Virat has also left the Chavan Nivas. Fans are heartbroken with the track. They had been waiting for SaiRat reunion and love confession, however, there's still time for that. Now, in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ashwini Aai slapping Virat. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and more: These TV stars rocked Instagram this week

It will so happen that Mohit will come across the hospital papers where Virat had given his name as Sahas's father and Shruti's husband. Sonali Kaku will snatch the paper and read it out loud. She and the rest of the housemates will be shocked on learning the same. And Aai will proceed to slap Virat in front of everyone. Moreover, Bhawani Kaku who will be admitted there due to her accident will meet with Shruti and slam her. Now, fans of the show have a mixed reaction for the same. While some have supported Aai, some are against all the abuse that is happening against Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes 400 episodes: From SaiRat's chemistry to Pakhi's quest to fulfill her unrequited love; here's what made the show a TRP spinner

AB TO SACHH BOL DE VIRAT!!!! Honestly this is getting too much. I actually do not care that Virat got slapped. About bloody time for all the stupid vaades he made. Not to mention emotional trauma to sai and everyone else but shruti.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Aisha (@janoaisha_) January 17, 2022

I swear after they all find out Virat is only married to Sai and sahaas is not his child i hope everyone doesn’t regret what they said and did to virat. BECAUSE HE IS STILL IN THE WRONG.

He had numerous occasions to tell everyone the truth. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Aisha (@janoaisha_) January 17, 2022

If fans want Virat to not be slapped, then plz tell makers ki harkattien slap waali na karwaayien!

The guy has named himself as a random child's dad on BIRTH CERTIFICATE whom his fam don't know! Lies & spends night out for#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Thesaijoshishow @StarPlus — S M@d@@n (@Maybe_Introvert) January 17, 2022

Word. What he did can not be wiped off by revealing truth after giving panic attacks to his wife,parents and others who care for him.

BECAUSE HE IS STILL IN THE WRONG#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/AVf91CWT9r — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi21471073) January 17, 2022

His fam will apologise to him "Oh we thought u were cheating ur wife & the family, but u were only cheating the whole nation, risking innocents' lives, & shaming ur police dept, so sorry!"

So plz be happy! #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin #TheSaiJoshiShow @starplus — S M@d@@n (@Maybe_Introvert) January 17, 2022

Ye bahot pehele Karna Chahiye Tha Iski maa ko Lol #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/AAPKUbSiFJ — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) January 17, 2022

Tomorrow virat bolegi ye mera dost ka bachha hain biswash karo baba Aaai jeeva??then nurse ayegi apki wife ki form sign kijiye uske baad as usual humlogo ko "virat statue "dekhne milega #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Dr. SK MD KAMRUL HASAN (@SkMdKamrulHasan) January 17, 2022

And cherry on top he want his wife to believe on his shits, like really Kaha Gaya tumhara vishwas when u was stopping sai from meeting in PD sir, while beating Ajinkya. F man #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/vVGl39ZtN9 — Its_Veena (@VDLPunekar) January 17, 2022

Love for ML, beyond any other reasoning.All this while FL of the show has been abused by the ML and the family, but then since she was capable to defend herself and since ML was in love,same people who did not speak about abuse are talking now. Hypocrisy #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — JOYA (@BechareRajaBabu) January 17, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin A pleasant surprise to see Virat being slapped.He should get many more even from DIG and Sai. He deserves it. The most dumb IPS. Disgusting to see his extreme concern for Shruti. Unfortunate and unforgivable. He deserves to be thrown out of police force — BinaRC (@BinaRC77) January 17, 2022

Did sai ever starved someone? Did sai ever ousted women at midnight without caring for their safety?

Did sai ever manhandled someone?

Did sai ever locked someone in room?

First know the difference between mistakes and abuse then talk. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh https://t.co/YBqs0MRSuQ — MP (@ManasaPriya16) January 17, 2022

Virat went to Mansi bua to console her who is feeling neglected & craving for her missing son on his reception day before anyone in family.

He is always there for his family.

Ghar ka chahetha beta for reason...#NeilBhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/WzI2ZY4DkG — Sara❣️❣️ (@ItsSara537) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh had tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. The actress had been in quarantine thereafter. She had thanked the cast and crew members for their support. "The love and blessings of my cast and crew members has helped me fight this illness. Thank You for all the warmth and wishes that helped me tide over my weakest hour! I am resting and recovering! Sai will be back soon!" (sic) her post read. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans want Virat aka Neil Bhatt to be replaced opposite Sai aka Ayesha Singh – here's why