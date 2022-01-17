Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show have a huge fan following online. The latest track features Sai and Virat's separation. That's not it, along with Sai, Virat has also left the Chavan Nivas. Fans are heartbroken with the track. They had been waiting for SaiRat reunion and love confession, however, there's still time for that. Now, in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ashwini Aai slapping Virat. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and more: These TV stars rocked Instagram this week
It will so happen that Mohit will come across the hospital papers where Virat had given his name as Sahas's father and Shruti's husband. Sonali Kaku will snatch the paper and read it out loud. She and the rest of the housemates will be shocked on learning the same. And Aai will proceed to slap Virat in front of everyone. Moreover, Bhawani Kaku who will be admitted there due to her accident will meet with Shruti and slam her. Now, fans of the show have a mixed reaction for the same. While some have supported Aai, some are against all the abuse that is happening against Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out the tweets here:
Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh had tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. The actress had been in quarantine thereafter. She had thanked the cast and crew members for their support. "The love and blessings of my cast and crew members has helped me fight this illness. Thank You for all the warmth and wishes that helped me tide over my weakest hour! I am resting and recovering! Sai will be back soon!" (sic) her post read.
