Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17 January 2022, episode 411 SPOILER: Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets SLAPPED by Ashwini Aai (Bharti Patil). The truth of Shruti and Sahas will come out in front of the Chavans finally. Here's how fans have reacted.