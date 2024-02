Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has successfully captivated the audience's hearts with its interesting storyline and drama. The love triangle between Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva has hooked viewers to their television screens. In the upcoming episode, a major drama unfolds when Akka Saheb loses her cool and raises her hand on Savi. After all the humiliation, will Savi still choose to stay with Ishaan's family, or is this the end of Ishvi's love story? Check out the details about the upcoming episodes below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Siddharth Bodke reveals the fun costars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others had at his wedding

In the upcoming episode, Reeva's mom exposes the truth of Savi working as a waitress at a cafe. Rao Saheb tries to handle the situation by labeling Reeva's mom as a liar, but unfortunately, Savi confirms that what Reeva's mom is telling is the truth. Later, a group of journalists comes and makes the situation more difficult. They first question the Bhosle family about why their daughter-in-law needs to work at a cafe when they can easily finance her education. The journalists further accuse the Bhosle family of deliberately snatching away Savi's scholarship so that she cannot study. Savi intervenes and takes a stand for the Bhosle family. She states that her husband Ishaan did offer her financial help to take care of her studies; however, it was her decision not to take any financial help and be self-dependent. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke weds Titeeksha Tawde; Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh shower love

The journalists, however, refuse to stop and continue to grill the Bhosle's. Ironically, the Education Minister, who is a close associate of Rao Saheb, is also present there. The media then questions the Education Minister about whether he supports such shallow thoughts of stopping a daughter-in-law from working and studying. The Minister vehemently criticizes the Bhosle's and leaves the function.

Akka saheb raises her hand on Savi

As soon as all the guests leave, Akka Saheb loses her cool on Savi. She lashes out and accuses her of being a selfish woman. Along with Savi, Akka Saheb also accuses her family of being gold diggers. Upon hearing this, Savi loses her cool and requests Akka Saheb to not involve her family. Akka Saheb then raises her hand on Savi. However, instead of slapping Savi, Akka Saheb falls on the ground and faints.

It would be interesting to see with all the drama, will Ishaan and Savi's love story continue, or will it put a pause on their love story?