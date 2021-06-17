Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Pakhi to ruin Virat-Sayi's love confession at her wedding anniversary party

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing very well on the TRP charts. People are loving the chemistry of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sayi (Ayesha Singh) after the couple reunited after the huge spat. In the coming days, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will try to create more problems between the couple. She is extremely upset on seeing how they are getting closer. It seems Pakhi will throw a huge wedding anniversary party, where she will invite only Virat. However, both of them will land up at the party. Mohit will tell Virat that Sayi is not invited. This will make him damn angry. He will confront Pakhi on the same matter. Also Read - TRP report week 23: Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s numbers drop; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa rules

On the show, Pakhi wants to spend time with Virat and thinks she will get him alone at the function but Sayi ruins her plan. Not one to give up, Pakhi makes one more plan to get closer to Virat. We have seen that he has told her that he is madly in love with Sayi. Her behaviour has also upset her immensely. In the house, Pakhi finds support from Bhavani and Ninad who feels she is fit to be the top bahu of the Chavan home.

We will also see how they humiliate Sayi after she does not come home one night after college. They insinuate that she has been spending time with Mohit, which he refutes. He says she was with Devyani and Pulkit. As we know Pulkit is also her professor at college. The show is surely bringing in more drama in very episode.