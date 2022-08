Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma often makes it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, the show was in the news because of its surrogacy track. Pakhi has become the surrogate for Sai and Virat's baby after it was dramatised that Sai cannot get pregnant. As per the storyline, fans felt that Pakhi illegally became the surrogate. But here's the big twist now. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi or Udaariyaan's Jasmine — Which TV vamp is more vicious? Vote Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the upcoming episodes, we will witness that Sai is pregnant. For the past few days, she has been showing the symptoms of pregnancy and now it will be confirmed that she indeed is going to become a mother. As everyone asks her to take a pregnancy test, she does it. However, a child pushes her and the test breaks before she could see the result. Then there is a leap that shows Sai is pregnant. Surprising or not, Sai and Pakhi will go into labour on the same date. One wonders how is that possible but let's wait and watch. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slammed by fans for adult content, Shraddha Sharma accuses Raja Chaudhary of cheating and more

Furthermore, there's going to be a cancer angle too. Sai will supposedly get diagnosed with cancer and everything will turn upside down in the Chavan house. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'Virat Is So Shameless' say fans as he goes on an ice cream date with Pakhi; netizens slam makers for showing 'adult content' [VIEW TWEETS]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slammed by netizens for its storyline

It was recently that netizens were furious over Virat giving a lot of attention to Pakhi who technically is his sister-in-law. Fans were so upset that they even stated that the show is showing adult content.