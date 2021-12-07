Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Shruti's constant calls to Virat leaves Sai SUSPICIOUS

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Aishwarya Sharma, , Ayesha Singh and others is keeping the audiences hooked to the Television screens. Fans are always eager to know what is going on in Sai and Virat's love affair. In today's episode, we shall see a major twist coming in their lives. Virat had gone a on a deadly mission and now he has returned. As he comes back, Sai welcomes him with a broad smile on his face. BUT! We are soon going to see a change in their equation. Virat has returned but he appears to be a changed man. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin MAJOR Spoiler alert: Pakhi manipulates Sai to NOT express her love to Virat

It is all because of Shruti that Virat will appear lost. Virat was the one who did the encounter of Sadanand. Shruti then revealed to Virat that she is pregnant and now Virat will take care of them. He takes the responsibility and before returning home, he leaves Shruti in a hotel. As Virat comes home, Sai will welcome him with a warm hug. Both of them are in tears and emotional. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt shares romantic pics with husband Neil which look straight out of a suhaag raat sequence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAIRAT❤ (@sairat_.lovely)

Later, Shruti will keep calling Virat constantly and Sai will get to know about it. She will then get all suspicious about Virat and Shruti's equation. Virat has still not revealed the whole story to Sai. Well, will this bring about a big change in Sai and Virat's equation? It just now that Sai has realised her affection for Virat but with the entry Shruti will their love story see a major twist? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's special gesture ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma tie the knot and more