TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows. It stars , Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the leading roles. The story is quite twisted as the show has also witnessed a minor leap. After almost a year, Sai played by Ayesha has returned to Virat's life. But she is not alone. She has come with her and his daughter Savi. For a long time, Sai managed to keep the fact hidden from Virat but now he finally knows that he is the father of Savi. He is furious and it seems he has revenge on his mind.

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we shall witness that Virat will vouch to take Savi away from Sai. Anyway, Sai will be facing financial hurdles for which she will have to seek the help of Chavans. And now, Virat is also determined to take Savi away from her. Whether this is just Sai's nightmare and or Virat indeed plans to take Savi away is yet to be known. He is very furious as Sai kept him away from his own daughter for so long. On the other hand, Savi too is longing for his father and more than often she enquires about him.

Meanwhile, Virat is married to Pakhi played by Aishwarya Sharma. She used to be his sister-in-law. While Virat was just trying to move on in his life with Pakhi thinking that Sai is no more, she marked her return.