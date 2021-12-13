In the coming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) is left with the responsibility of Shruti, who is the wife of his deceased friend, Sada. He will bring her to Nagpur and eventually to Chavan Niwas as she does not have a home in the city. Shruti is pregnant and Virat wants to keep his vow to Sada. In the coming days, he will be very conflicted. On the other hand, Sayi has given good news to everyone that she has passed her medical exams with flying colours. To celebrate this occasion, Virat organizes a grand party at Chavan Niwas. It will be decked to the hilt. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5 upcoming twists: Sai calls Virat CHEATER; Shruti's entry spoils their love saga

Ashwini will be very happy seeing this gesture from Virat (Neil Bhatt) for Sayi (Ayesha Singh). But sometime later, she will notice that Virat is not his usual self. He is feeling very guilty about Shruti. In the party, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will humiliate her after Virat leaves the place suddenly. Sayi will be left in tears. It seems Shruti had messaged him and he had to leave immediately for the same. Sai was expecting that Virat and she would finally their love for one another.