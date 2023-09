Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 8: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ashmita talking with Nishikant about wanting to take care of Ishaa. On the other side, we see Ishaa Mam crying after Surekha tells her that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) wants the money that he spent on her expenses. Later, when Ishaan comes to meet Ishaa, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) stops him. Once again, Surekha has successfully created a rift between the mother and son. On the other side, we see Ishaan clearly tell his family that if anyone brings Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) home, then he will leave the house. Later on, we see Savi go to Ishaan's house at midnight to make Ishaan understand that Ishaa Mam's life is in danger. Savi tries to clarify all the misunderstandings. Let's wait to see if she will be able to solve the issues between the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan not ready to host the entire season? Makers search for his substitute

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see that Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) gets discharged, and Savi plans to take her to the Bhosle house. Meanwhile, everyone is very excited about the surprise birthday celebration for Ishaan. Well, finally, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) gets a big surprise on his birthday when his Aai comes to the house. The upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super interesting, as we may see that finally, Savi (Bhavika Sharma)has taken one step towards reaching her goals. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Asia Cup 2023 affects Anupamaa and more TOP TV shows

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it might be possible that finally Savi has convinced Ishaan to take Ishaa to the Bhosle house, and we see once again Yashwant Rao and Surekha's plan has backfired. Ishaan and Ishaa bond slowly. The upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be so much entertainment as Ishaan starts to take care of his Aai. And soon, Ishaan will know every truth about Yashwant Rao and Surekha. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi decides to solve every misunderstanding between Ishaan and Ishaa

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. Viewers are in love with Savi’s character and how she solves one challenge after the other.