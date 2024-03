Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer has viewers glued to their television screens with its intriguing storyline, captivating the audience's hearts. The love triangle between Savi, Reeva, and Ishaan has received a thumbs-up from fans. In the upcoming episodes, differences between Ishaan and Savi are refusing to slow down. The duo refuses to perform rituals as a married couple. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Savi apologises to Reeva; bashes Ishaan for treating her like a punching bag

In the upcoming episode, Savi reaches Reeva's house. She apologizes to Reeva and states that she said words which she should not. She requests Reeva with folded hands to come back to Bhosle house. Savi mentions that she knows what Reeva is going through and how bad her situation is. Reeva tells Savi to calm down as she didn't leave the house because of her. Reeva reveals that she has her own reasons to leave the Bhosle house. Reeva tells Savi that her words just gave her the reality check that how wrong her presence in the Bhosle house was. Reeva states that the decision she has taken is right and she will stand by it.

Ishaan reaches Reeva's house and tells Savi to go and wait near the car. Ishaan apologizes to Reeva and once again requests if she can come to stay in Bhosle house. Reeva refuses Ishaan's offer and explains to him the situation. She states that she cannot continue living in the house just being his friend. She states that it became important for her to move out from the house for her own self-respect and hence she will stick to her words. Ishaan then asks Reeva to promise that she will call him and even visit the Bhosle house whenever she wants. Reeva promises to do the same.

Differences between Ishaan and Savi crop up

Savi goes to meet Harini. She states that she doesn't want to live with Ishaan and his family members as in the Bhosle house she feels extremely suffocated. Akka saheb comes to Savi's bedroom and informs her that she and Ishaan need to perform a pooja. Savi refuses and states she will not perform the pooja. Savi reasons that Akka saheb doesn't consider her a daughter-in-law, and how she and Ishaan don't live like a husband and wife, so doing the pooja together makes no sense. Ishaan too agrees and informs Akka saheb that he too will not perform pooja with Savi.