Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the love. The show has been doing great on the TRP charts. It had surpassed Anupamaa on the TRP charts and has a massive fan following. The story of Ishaan and Savi has been loved. As per the latest story, Savi is shattered as he loses her entire family in a blast. Ishaan feels guilty as Savi's family gets into the trap because of him. He handles Savi and supports her throughout her problems. Savi's sister, Harini is saved but she is also not in the position to be alive for a long time. Harini is in her last few days and we see she needs some blood. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kavya and more Indian TV shows that have green flag male characters

Kiran turns out to be her blood donor and Savi, Ishaan stop him. They do not trust him but Kiran says that he wants to save his wife. After, he donates blood he speaks to Harini and says that he is here to kill her so that he can fulfill his desires from Savi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi enroute to be as hated as Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Harini asks Ishaan to marry Savi

Harini, who is in coma gets worried hearing this. As she gains consciousness, she asks Savi to call Ishaan first. Ishaan hears about Harini and rushes to the hospital. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Ishaan will reach the hospital and Harini will try to tell him the truth about Kiran.

But her health worsens and she asks a big promise from Ishaan. She asks him to promise her that he will marry Savi right away. She asks them to get married right now in front of her as she wants Savi's safety. Ishaan and Savi will get shocked as they will think of Reva. This is a big story in TV news.

How will Reva react to Ishaan and Savi's marriage?

But Harini will ask them to fulfill her last wish. Ishaan will be left with no option but to marry Savi. But, will Reva accept this and how will Kiran react to his plans failing?