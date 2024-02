Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has successfully captivated audience attention. The show is also performing exceptionally well in TRP charts. Makers have finally commenced the love triangle, as Ishaan and Savi are now married, and Reeva is unable to accept the truth. In the previous episodes, Ishaan brings an injured and fainted Savi to the Bhosle house. At the same time, Reeva also arrives with her bags, planning to stay with the Bhosle family members. In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Ishaan asks Reeva to leave the Bhosle house, as it will be appropriate for her to stay in the house Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens predict upcoming twists with Reeva becoming 'obsessive lover' and Savi turning 'mahaan'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler

Ishaan brings Savi home and takes her to his bedroom. Savi is unconscious, and Ishaan decides to take care of her. The Bhosle family asks Ishaan why he brought Savi to the house, especially to his bedroom. Ishaan tells them that Savi was kidnapped and her life is in danger. Ishaan mentions that he can't let Savi live alone as she is not safe outside. When Rao Saheb asks Ishaan why he has kept Savi in his bedroom, Ishaan explains that Savi is his wife now, and that's her right place to stay. The housemates are shocked upon hearing Ishaan's statement, as they think that Ishaan may convince Savi to stay with him in the house. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi plans to leave Bhosale house knowing Ishaan-Reeva's wedding truth; is this the end of IshVi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan asks Reeva to leave Bhosle house

Reeva informs the Bhosle family that she has left her parents' house and now she wants to stay with the Bhosle's. Ishaan gathers courage and requests Reeva to leave the Bhosle house, as it would be inappropriate for her to stay when his wife Savi will also be residing in the same house. Miffed with Ishaan's rude behaviour, Reeva asks Ishaan to hold her hand and throw her out of the house. She blames Ishaan, saying it would be an easy task for him, as he has already thrown her out of his life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma meets Aria Sakaria aka Choti Savi; fans go 'aww' after watching their adorable video

Trending Now

Will Ishaan be successful in making Reeva understand that she needs to move from the Bhosle house, or will Savi eventually leave the Bhosle house when she gains consciousness? The upcoming episodes are definitely much awaited by the ardent fans of the show.