Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer has viewers glued to their television screens with its intriguing storyline, captivating the audience's hearts. The love triangle between Savi, Reeva, and Ishaan has received a thumbs-up from fans. In the upcoming episodes, avid fans are in for a shock as the makers are set to introduce a major drama: Ishaan, who meets with a tragic accident, may soon lose his eyesight. There is also a high chance that Savi will be blamed by the Bhosle family for Ishaan's misfortune.

In the upcoming episode, Akka saheb loses her cool due to the drama caused by Savi's job at the reception party. The media and guests accuse them of being an orthodox family with conservative views, especially towards their daughter-in-law Savi. Once everyone leaves, Akka saheb berates Savi and accuses her and her family of being a gold digger. She alleges that Savi deliberately created the situation so that Ishaan would end up marrying her. Savi tries to defend herself and requests Akka saheb not to drag her family into the fight. When Akka saheb tries to raise her hand against Savi, she falls down. She then accuses Savi of deliberately pushing her. This angers Ishaan, who storms off while holding Savi's hand.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan meets with a tragic accident

Ishaan confronts Savi about why she hid her job from him. Savi explains that she tried to inform him but was unable to do so due to various reasons. Ishaan also accuses Savi of pushing Akka saheb, to which Savi firmly denies. The argument escalates, and Ishaan leaves the house in anger.

While Ishaan is enraged, Savi and Reeva try to stop him, but he walks into the middle of the road. Unfortunately, he is hit by a vehicle and faints. The doctors inform the Bhosle family that Ishaan is in critical condition and may lose his eyesight if his condition worsens.

With Ishaan's tragic accident, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are set to unveil new twists and turns.