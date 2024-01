Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The television show starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has captivated the audience's hearts. Lately, the show has been presenting intriguing twists and turns, consistently performing extremely well in the TRP charts. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed the marriage of Savi and Ishaan. Ishaan informs his family that he married Savi upon Harini's request, and now that he's married, he'll fulfill his responsibilities, asking his family to accept Savi as his wife. In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan brings an injured Savi to the Bhosle family, and Reeva also arrives with her bags, deciding to live with the Bhosle family members. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is having a blast in London; check photo dump from her vacation diary [VIEW PICS]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler

In the previous episode, Ishaan reveals to his family members that he has married Savi, showing a video of their nuptial vows. Reeva breaks down upon seeing the video, accusing Ishaan of spoiling her life. Reeva's mother severs all ties between Reeva and Ishaan and his family. The next day, Ishaan requests his family members to respect his decision and accept Savi as his wife.

Ishaan, Savi, Reeva to live together in the Bhosle house

Akka Saheb still believes that Savi has trapped Ishaan into marrying her. Rao Saheb and Nishi devise a plan to kidnap Savi. Although she is kidnapped, Savi successfully outsmarts the kidnapper and escapes. Ishaan, discovering that Savi is missing, eventually finds her. However, during the confrontation, the kidnappers open fire. It is unclear whether Ishaan or Savi is injured. In the upcoming episode, Ishaan brings the unconscious and injured Savi home. Shocked to see Ishaan, the family members are further surprised when Reeva arrives at the Bhosle house with her bags. It seems that Reeva will also be staying in the Bhosle house.

Now that Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva will live together under one roof, it will be interesting to see what new drama unfolds.