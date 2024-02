Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora-starrer television show is performing exceptionally well in terms of TRP. Viewers have also given a thumbs up to Ishaan and Savi's emerging love story. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how a huge ruckus has been created in the Bhosle house as Ishaan brings Savi home. Reeva has also decided to stay in the Bhosle house. Durva is leaving no stone unturned to make Savi's life miserable. In the upcoming episodes, the makers have stored a sweet surprise for all the IshVi fans as Savi and Ishaan indulge in some cozy romance. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists: Dhurva to character assassinate Savi; Surekha banishes latter from going to college and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Rao Saheb, Nishi's truth to be out soon?

So far, you have witnessed how Savi gains consciousness and is shocked to see Ishaan and Reeva's pre-wedding pictures. She is shocked to know that Ishaan and Reeva were supposed to get married. Savi feels miserable and decides to leave the Bhosle house; however, she is stopped by Rao Saheb. Rao Saheb yells at Savi and states how she cannot leave the Bhosle house unless and until she is perfectly healthy. Akka Saheb questions Rao Saheb's decision; the latter explains if Savi leaves in this condition, the whole society will laugh at Bhosle's for how they ousted their daughter-in-law from their own house while she was not keeping well. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Akka Saheb to make life hell for Savi after Ishaan brings her home

In the upcoming episodes, you will witness how the police arrive at Bhosle house. The police meet Savi and inquire about her kidnapping. Savi recalls the conversation that the goons had with the kidnapper. The police assure Savi that they will soon nab her kidnappers and leave. Nishi and Rao Saheb panic as they fear that their truth might come out, that they were the ones who ordered the goons to kidnap Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Ishaan slips into depression and drowns in a bathtub?

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan, Savi share a romantic moment

At night, Savi is preparing her separate bed. Ishaan tells Savi to sleep on the bed, and he will sleep either on the sofa or on the floor. Savi protests and says it's Ishaan's house, and he cannot sleep anywhere except his own bed. The duo, while having an argument, falls and shares a romantic moment. Ishaan then helps Savi to make her bed.

In the upcoming episodes, Savi reaches college to attend her lectures. Durva accuses Savi in front of the entire college of trapping her brother into marriage. This irks Savi, and she slaps Durva. Later, when Savi reaches the Bhosle house, Akka Saheb sternly warns her not to visit college until all the issues are resolved. Savi gets shocked and argues with Akka Saheb about why her studies are targeted amidst all this.

Will Ishaan support Savi by going against Akka Saheb? Will Reeva be successful in winning Ishaan back? The upcoming tracks are certainly going to leave the audience hooked to their television screens.