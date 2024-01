Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has captivated the audience's attention with its interesting storyline. It is also performing exceptionally well with a 2.6 TRP rating. In the previous episode, Ishaan is feeling guilty towards both Savi and Reeva. He is not able to accept his marriage with Savi, nor can he gather the courage to reveal the entire truth to Reeva. In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan will finally reveal the truth about his marriage with Savi to his entire family and Reeva. A shocked Reeva slaps Ishaan for betraying her. Also Read - TRP Report Week 3: Anupamaa proves it's unbeatable; Bigg Boss 17 enters Top 5 in finale week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan, Savi's marriage truth revealed

Ishaan is currently going through a major emotional turmoil. He got married to Savi at Harini's request and out of guilt for being responsible for killing Savi's entire family. While Ishaan insists that Savi tell the truth, Savi stops Ishaan, saying that this marriage is of no importance. Ishaan arrives back home where he is unable to meet eyes with Reeva. In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan and Reeva get ready for their sangeet ceremony. While Reeva is seen enjoying herself along with other family members, Ishaan becomes restless. He then consumes alcohol and gets drunk. He finally gets the courage to reveal the truth about his and Savi's marriage to the entire family and Reeva.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Reeva slaps Ishaan for betraying her

Upon hearing Ishaan's confession of marrying Savi, the entire household, especially Reeva, is shocked. Reeva scolds Ishaan for bluffing to make her scared. Reeva initially refuses to believe Ishaan, however, when the latter shows her the wedding video of his and Savi, Reeva is shocked. She loses her cool and slaps Ishaan in front of everybody. She yells at him and asks him the reason for betraying her.

Meanwhile, in Bhosle University, students get suspicious as Savi is wearing a mangalsutra. When Durva's friends ask Savi whom she got married to, Savi says she is not married to anyone. Savi says that the neckpiece on her neck is not a mangalsutra but a dhaga which she has worn for the better health of her sister. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Savi and Ishaan.

Will the Bhosle family accept Ishaan and Savi's marriage? Will Reeva go on a revenge mode? The upcoming episodes are definitely going to be very interesting.