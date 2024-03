Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer has viewers glued to their television screens with its intriguing storyline, captivating the audience's hearts. The love triangle between Savi, Reeva, and Ishaan has received a thumbs-up from fans. In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan will scold Savi for forcing Reeva to leave the Bhosle house. Heartbroken by Ishaan's words, Savi goes missing. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora shares a heartwarming post for on-screen mother Manasi Salvi as she bids adieu to the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the Bhosle family, Reeva, and Savi rejoice as Ishaan finally regains his senses. After meeting with the tragic accident, Ishaan was severely injured. In fact, doctors even said that he may lose his eyesight. Reeva takes care of Ishaan, whether it's keeping an eye on his health or having constant discussions with the doctor. Savi, on the other hand, conducts a pooja for Ishaan's well-being. Incidentally, Savi and Reeva meet each other. During their conversation, Savi tells Reeva that although she and Ishaan got married in a very uncertain manner and maybe their marriage is not like a normal one, but still for society, she is Ishaan's wife. Savi questions Reeva's presence in Ishaan's life and asks Reeva what reason she has to stay in the Bhosle house.

Ishaan slams Savi for forcing Reeva to leave the Bhosle house

As Ishaan comes back to the Bhosle house after getting discharged from the hospital, Reeva is seen with her entire luggage. Akka saheb asks Reeva where she is going, to which Reeva says that she is leaving the Bhosle house forever. On Akka saheb's insistence, Reeva reveals that after having a conversation with Savi, she has decided it's better to leave the house. Ishaan stops Reeva from leaving the house and states that Savi is no one to tell her to leave the house. Ishaan also scolds Savi for forcing Reeva to leave the house. Savi tries to explain to Ishaan that her intention was not to force Reeva to leave the house; however, Ishaan doesn't listen to her. Post Ishaan's insistence, Reeva decides to stay in the Bhosle house.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Savi has left the Bhosle house early morning without informing anyone. Akka saheb asks Ishaan about Savi, to which Ishaan says even he is clueless about where Savi is. It would be interesting to see what the makers have in store for the viewers in the upcoming episode.