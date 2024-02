Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The television show starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is winning viewers' hearts with its interesting storyline. The current track now focuses on the complex relationship between Reeva, Ishaan, and Savi. Although Savi and Ishaan are now married, Reeva hasn't fully accepted their marriage. In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Ishaan will take a stand for Savi against Durva and her gang, who constantly bully his wife. On the other hand, the college staff, who still think that Reeva and Ishaan got married, will throw a post-marriage celebration party for them. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora on his off-screen camaraderie with Bhavika Sharma aka Savi; 'Even in serious scenes...' [Exclusive]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan takes stand for Savi against Durva

In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Durva and her gang are constantly bullying Savi. Durva, along with her friends, accuses Savi of deliberately killing her family so that she can gain Ishaan's sympathy and trap him into marriage. The group calls Savi a gold digger and bashes her for choosing a shortcut for an easy life. Ishaan then enters and overhears the entire conversation. He admonishes Durva and her friends, stating that they are students, and their only priority and concern should be their exams. He further asserts that his marriage with Savi is a personal issue that should not bother them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: University staff throws party for Ishaan, Reeva's marriage

Reeva rejoins Bhosle University as a professor. Upon seeing Reeva in a saree, a female staff member compliments her for being all dressed up. She remarks that now that Reeva is married to Ishaan, the new look certainly suits her. However, the lady asks Reeva why she is not wearing sindoor and mangalsutra, as it is customary for married women. Reeva tries to explain to the lady that her marriage with Ishaan was called off, but the lady remains unconvinced. The college staff then invites Reeva and Ishaan to a small party to celebrate their marriage. During the party, the staff members come to know that Ishaan got married to Savi instead of Reeva. It would be interesting to see how the love triangle will unfold in the coming episodes.