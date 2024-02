Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with its intriguing storyline. The love triangle between Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva has been received well by the audience. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how a huge fiasco was created when Savi runs away from the Bhosle house to attend a seminar. Akka Sheb puts the entire blame on Savi and tries to instigate Ishaan against her. In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan, for the first time, yells at Savi for misbehaving with Reeva. Akka Saheb also tells Reeva to get bothered by Savi's actions; otherwise, she will snatch everything from her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his wedding plans with fiancée Muskaan Rajput

In the upcoming episode, Asmita adores Savi ( Bhavika Sharma) and states that although she can't take her mother's place, she will try to love her as much as she can. Savi gets emotional; however, she sees a mark on Asmita's hand. Savi inquires about the mark, and Asmita remembers how Nishi assaulted her. She tells Savi that it's just a regular injury and nothing to worry about. Savi gets suspicious and feels that Asmita is hiding something. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma receive love for their cute Valentine's Day sequence; fans say 'Beautiful'

Reeva gets to know that Ishaan has called her to meet. She thinks that Ishaan wants to wish her on Valentine's day. As soon as she meets Ishaan, he requests her if she can assist Savi in her studies. Reeva gets miffed that how Ishaan is all bothered about Savi. She agrees to Ishaan's request. Reeva goes to Savi's room and tells her that she will help her in studies. Savi refuses to take Reeva's help and tells her that she doesn't need to adhere to Ishaan's every request.

Ishaan yells at Savi for misbehaving with Reeva

Ishaan (Shakti Arora) comes home and yells at Savi for misbehaving with Reeva. Savi then tells Ishaan how can he become so insensitive towards Reeva. She states that Reeva can't stand their marriage and how she was upset and uncomfortable when she came to offer help. Ishaan realizes his mistake and acknowledges that he didn't think about Reeva's feelings while requesting her to help Savi in studies.

Akka Saheb, who gets to know about the entire incident, instigates Reeva and tells her she needs to start getting panicky about Savi's actions; otherwise, she will snatch everything away from her.

The upcoming episode will showcase how Rao Saheb has finally succeeded in chalking out a plan to put a permanent halt to Savi's study.