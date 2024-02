Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show has successfully captivated audience attention. It's been six months since the new cast has made an entry, and ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are certainly liking the new story and actors. In the upcoming episodes, ardent fans of Ishvi are in for a sweet surprise as their favourite couple will indulge in some cozy romance. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sumit Singh reveals the reactions she gets for being the third person in Ishaan, Savi's relationship

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishvi shares a romantic moment

In the upcoming episodes, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is searching for her notebook as she needs to study. She then sees that the notebook is beside Ishaan (Shakti Arora ), who is sleeping. Savi doesn't want to disturb Ishaan and hence tries to pull the notebook without waking him. While Savi is leaning over Ishaan to get her book, Ishaan wakes up. Seeing Savi so close to him, Ishaan is surprised. The couple share a romantic stare at each other. The particular scene is certainly the cutest Ishvi moment on the show. Also Read - Shakti Arora, Nehha Pendse, Fahmaan Khan and other stars who regret rejecting big roles in popular TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi refuses to adhere to Akka Saheb's command

Savi overhears a conversation between Shikha and Nishi's wife. Shikha tells Nishi's wife that whatever is happening with Savi is making her nostalgic about her initial days in the Bhosle house. She recalls that when she got married, the next day itself the Bhosle family refused to send her to college and eventually stopped her studies. Nishi's wife says not to worry as Savi's studies won't stop. She tells that Savi is very strong-headed and will not let anyone interfere with her dreams. However, Nishi's wife states that she feels extremely bad for Ishaan as he is torn between his family members and Savi. She states that Ishaan took a stand for Savi that she will refrain from going to college only until the reception. Savi gets to know about Ishaan's gesture and gets emotional.

Meanwhile, Savi is on the verge of leaving the house to attend a seminar of a renowned IPS officer. However, Akka Saheb tells Savi to do household chores. Savi requests Akka Saheb to let her go, but she insists she needs to do the household chores first.

Savi somehow manages to do the household chores; however, when she is supposed to leave the house, Akka Saheb comes and stops her, stating that she can't leave the house unless Bhosle's announce about her and Ishaan's marriage. Will Savi revolt against Akka Saheb's and attend the seminar, or will she for the first time sacrifice her stand to adhere to Akka Saheb's command? The upcoming episode will certainly hook viewers to their television screen.