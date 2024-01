Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a massive fan following ever since it began. The show began with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as the leads. However, the second generation of the show has begun and we have Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora as the leading couple. The story of Ishaan and Savi is getting all the attention now. In the latest episodes, we have seen how Savi is left all alone when her entire family dies in a blast. She is shattered but Ishaan stands by her side strongly. However, Savi has Harini who is in the hospital. Savi is trying her best to save her sister. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi enroute to be as hated as Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Harini's life is in danger

Harini's chances of getting saved are very less. She needs blood and Savi, Ishaan are searching for a donor. However, Ishaan on the other hand, postpones his wedding with Reva to be with Savi. He wants to help Savi and bring her out of this mess. Reva gets jealous seeing this but does not react.

We have also seen the entry of Kiran who helps his wife, Harini by donating blood. Savi does not take any help from him but Kiran insists that he only wants to help Harini. Ishaan and Savi get suspicious but Kiran convinces them to let him help Harini.

Kiran plans to kill Harini to marry Savi?

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Kiran speaks to Harini who is unconscious. He will now reveal his real intentions in front of Harini. He will tell her that he is here to kill her and not to save her. He only wants to fulfill his desires with Savi who is now all alone. This is a big story in TV news.

He wants to marry Savi and have his desires fulfilled from her. He will try to show that he is very concerned and win over Savi. Will Ishaan be able to save Savi and Harini from Kiran?