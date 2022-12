Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been livid with how Sai has been treated by Virat and the whole Chavan family. Now, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) joins the police squad. This will happen after she saves the life of Constable Mohite after he suffers huge blood loss. Virat (Neil Bhatt) tells the commissioner that their personal lives won't affect the job. Sai (Ayesha Singh) says it would be an honour to help the police force as her father was also in the police force. In the mean time, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is also looking for a job. It seems Virat after a mission will decide to stay back at Sai's place. Virat wants to help Saavi and Vinu with their project. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Let Ayesha Singh and her desi looks guide you for wedding shopping

In the morning, Pakhi will come there and find Virat without a shirt. It seems he was out of a bath. This will make her fume. In the past episode we saw how she landed up at the police station with his lunch. This is how fans are reacting to it...

I am a Sai Joshi fan The thing that hurts me the most is seeing the feelings of care and love still in Sai's eyes The direction of this weak man Virat I don't like Sai, this is not Sai's strength. She never showed her weakness in front of anyone #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/y0jveEbaef — Salma Hany ??? (@SalmaHa86249324) December 2, 2022

Cannot wait for this

Vinu and Savi's happy family ❤️#sairat and their small family ❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/1sdcUJjmCz — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) December 2, 2022

What kind of work Sai is doing in Police station? Ideally she should be posted in a Police hospital or atleast given a clinic to treat her patients.

What is this clownery Ghum makers are showing in the name of content.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/tOO7qoOcBu — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) December 2, 2022

On the show, Sai and Virat have been away for a long time. The fans demanded a new lead for Ayesha Singh but that is not happening. Even the pair of Jagtap (Siddharth Bodke) and Sai was liked.