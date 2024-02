Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has kept viewers hooked to their television screens with its captivating storyline. The love triangle between Ishaan, Reeva, and Savi is receiving immense appreciation and love. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Savi ran away from the Bhosle house to attend an IPS seminar. Her act creates a huge ruckus in the house as Akka Saheb felt Savi has disrespected her. Now, in the upcoming episodes, you will see how Rao Saheb strikes a new plan along with Nishi to put a full stop to Savi's career. Also Read - TRP Report week 6: Anu-Anuj's reunion track helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Jhanak gives tough competiton to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, as Savi arrives from the seminar, Akka Saheb blames her for disobeying her. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tells that it was Akka Saheb's actions which instigated her to take the extreme step as she was locked in a room. Savi feared that Ishaan ( Shakti Arora) will yell at her; however, Ishaan is impressed by her dedication towards her dream. Ishaan decides to take care of Savi's study by teaching her regularly at night. On the other hand, Rao Saheb inquires Savi what she learned from the seminar and if she created any fuss. Nishi's wife is in the kitchen having a conversation with Shikha about how Akka Saheb didn't do right by locking Savi. Nishi overhears the conversation, yells at his wife, and tells her to come to their room. Over there, Nishi physically assaults his wife for speaking against Akka Saheb. Also Read - Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput engagement: The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor was once rumoured to be dating THESE actresses

Worried about Savi's passion towards her dreams, Rao Saheb makes a decision to put an end to Savi's dream by stopping her studies forever. Nishi states that the plan looks impossible as Ishaan will never let it happen. Rao Saheb states that he will create a perfect situation where Ishaan will have no other option but to accept his order.

It would be interesting to witness how Rao Saheb will stop Savi from achieving her dreams. What will be Savi's reactions after she comes to know that Rao Saheb is planning to make her life like a typical Bhosle daughter-in-law's life? The upcoming episodes will certainly bring more twists and turns in the show.