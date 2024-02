Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show has captivated the audience's hearts with its intriguing storyline. Currently, the makers are focusing on the complexities of the relationship shared between Ishaan, Reeva, and Savi. Ishaan's sole focus is to protect Savi so that he can reduce his guilt of being the reason behind the killing of Savi's entire family. Reeva, on the other hand, is unable to digest the fact that Ishaan is now Savi's husband. In the upcoming episodes, a major drama is going to unfold which might act as a big blow to IshVi's love story. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Spoiler: Ishaan's secret marriage with Savi to get exposed in front of his family?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler

In the previous episodes, Bhosle University staff members get to know that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) has been married to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) instead of Reeva. As soon as the news circulates, people start talking about how Reeva's life has now been completely spoiled. One of the staff also stated that it would be difficult for Reeva to continue working in the university as both Ishaan and Savi are also a part of the university. Rao Saheb who is trying his best to make sure Savi and Ishaan's wedding news is not leaked outside until the family throws a reception, bashes Durva. He states that she is creating more problems by calling out Savi for the marriage in front of the entire college. Durva puts the entire blame on Savi and states that Savi assaulted her in front of the entire college. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh REACTS to question on why she didn't post Gudi Padwa pics; leaves fans worried

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva's masterstroke to separate Ishaan, Savi

As Reeva leaves Bhosle University and is in her car, she sees Ishaan and Savi in a rickshaw. They are both carrying some boxes, and Savi is tyinga piece of cloth around Ishaan's head. Seeing Ishaan and Savi together, Reeva once again breaks down. Once she reaches home, Reeva recalls Ishaan and Savi and starts writing a letter. While it's not clear what she has written, it is speculated that either Reeva will take her life, and hence she is writing a letter, or she will resign from Bhosle University.

It would be interesting to see how Reeva's actions will impact Ishaan and Savi's relationship.